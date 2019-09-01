Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked centennial birthday of late Muhammad Ali, an activist of the Pakistan Movement and a soldier of the Quaid-i-Azam. Expressing his views, speakers said Ali had devoted his entire life for Pakistan. He was amongst those patriots who never accepted forced separation of East Pakistan. He had a strong desire for reunification of Pakistan and making Bangladesh part of Pakistan. The NPT organised a special seminar at Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam. In his special message, Chairman of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) and former president of Pakistan Muhammad Rafique Tarar said Muhammad Ali devoted his life for Pakistan, his homeland. Respect and stability of Pakistan was his lifetime priority and he had devoted his life for achieving the goal of a united Pakistan. Dr Rafique Ahmed eulogized the role of Bengalis in the Pakistan Movement, saying that Bengal was a central point of Pakistan Movement. He said Bangladesh has maintained its Islamic recognition and avoided to rejoin India. Mian Farooq Altaf appreciated the lifelong struggle of late Ali, urging the participants to seek guidance from his admirable role as an activist of the Pakistan Movement. Begum Mehnaz Rafi said Muhammad Ali was a great advocate of Pakistan and he was a patriot Pakistani. Among others who spoke on the occasion were Qayyum Nizami, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Prof Dr Perveen Khan, Begum Khalida Jamil and Rana Tariq Mehmood.