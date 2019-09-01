Share:

ISLAMABAD - Recalling the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit decisions and Council of Foreign Ministers resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the OIC General Secretariat on Saturday reiterated solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“It calls for the immediate lifting of the curfew, restoration of communication and the respect for the fundamental rights of Kashmiris,” the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said in a press statement.

It said the OIC General Secretariat had been following with concern developments in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of the unilateral decision taken by India on August 5 to revoke Article 370 of the constitution, thereby removing the special status of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The General Secretariat reaffirms the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on the internationally recognised status of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its final disposition through a UN supervised plebiscite,” it added.

Recognizing the centrality of Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, and the need for seeking a durable and just solution to it according to the resolutions of the UNSC, the General Secretariat stressed the need for the resumption of dialogue between both the countries, which, it noted, was a prerequisite for development, peace and stability in South Asia.