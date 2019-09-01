Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday strongly responded to a ‘group’ that has been calling for forgetting the dispute of Kashmir due to weak economy of the country.

The minister took to Twitter, and stated: “A group of people has been promoting a video of a child with a viewpoint to forget the issue of Kashmir because of fragile economy of the state […] wars neither happen by choice nor end by choice […] several times states with weak economic position have defeated ‘economic superpowers’ [we don’t] want a war with India, but if it is imposed upon us, then our retaliation for India will be hard to sustain.”