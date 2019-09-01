Share:

KAMALIA-Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana distributed ‘Sehat Cards’ in a ceremony held at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kamalia here the other day.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking exemplary steps for the welfare of the people. “To bring a real change to the lives of the people is the agenda of the PTI government. The process of improving health, education, and other sectors is underway at brisk pace and the standard of living of the people will change. Providing best medical facilities to the poor is a top priority. We are gathering organisations working to alleviate poverty. Sehat Card will provide the best medical facility to the poor. The main purpose of the Sehat Card is to provide medical care to the poor. Medical treatment of up to Rs0.72 million can be provided free of charge with Sehat Card at government or private hospitals. Funding for Sehat Insaf Card is being raised through various sources,” she said.

“The poor people of Pakistan are to be brought above the poverty line. The issuance of Sehat Cards is a significant achievement of the present government towards the elimination of poverty. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given such a vision and purpose to the country made in the name of Islam that could never be possibly thought by the previous rulers or it was not in their agenda,” she stated. “The efforts of making the country as the state of Madina by bringing it out of corruption, pillage, injustice, and lawlessness shall succeed,” she proclaimed.