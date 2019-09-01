Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has exposed Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Responding to the PM’s address to Muslim community in Houston, the special assistant said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is running Indian government instead of PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, PM said that West needs to understand the ideology of Indian extremist party RSS that believes India belongs to Hindus only.

He said attack on Pakistan is feared by India to deflect world’s attention from Kashmir conflict. However, we will retaliate to defend our country, he asserted.

The premier said United Nations had given special status to the disputed valley of occupied Kashmir but Indian government scrapped it. Kashmiri youth are being arrested from their houses for genocide, he added.

Imran Khan said Islam is a religion of peace and that the act of one person cannot be attributed to that of whole community.

He reiterated we are talking of a country of one billion people, with nuclear weapons and extreme ideology and philosophy.