Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister office has sent the copy of proposed amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance to all ministers and sought their input in this regard, The Nation has learnt.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that the prime minister wanted to introduce amendments in NAB Ordinance 1999 and he had shared his idea during cabinet meeting last week and several ministers suggested there was no need to change the NAB law.

The sources said that the PM Office now shared the draft of proposed amendments in NAB Ordinance with all ministers and asked them to submit their written input regarding the amendments.

According to a copy of the proposed amendments available with The Nation “the Trial/Accountability Courts may be conferred the power of entertaining and deciding pre-arrest and after-arrest bail applications. The application of the NAB laws may not be extended in respect of a private person or entity, who/which is directly and indirectly unconnected with a holder of public office. A threshold of Rs500 million may be introduced. For the purposes of NAB laws, the valuation of immovable properties is to be reckoned either as per the District Collector rate or Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) rate, whichever is higher. It further said NAB shall not take cognizance of offences involving procedural lapses involving movement servants which do not, materially and adversely, affect a government project/scheme in terms of transparency and fair competition. “NAB shall not take cognizance of offences based on procedural lapses only unless it is corroborated with evidence that the officer has materially benefitted from such a decision/lapse,” it said.

It also said: “misuse of Authority mentioned in section 9 of National Accountability Ordinance shall only be cognizable if it involves criminal intent and illegal/non-justifiable increase in assets of government servants. Property of a Government servant shall not be frozen, by NAB, simply on reasonable grounds of believing that officer has committed an offence. Instead the property shall be frozen once the officer has been convicted by the Court. An alternative to the suggestion at para 7(a) can be an addition to the following proviso to section 9(l)(vii) including “Provided that an act done in good faith and In discharge of duties and performance of official function shall not, unless such act is corroborated with any benefit or asset or pecuniary resource which is disproportionate to known source of income or cannot be reasonably accounted for, constitute an offence under this clause.”

It said any inquiry or investigation under the NAB Ordinance, if not completed within a period of three months the accused if he/she is a government servant shall be entitled to bail, if already arrested. It said that a case, which has already been inquired or investigated into by NAB and closed shall not be re-opened for inquiry or investigation by NAB subsequently. It added that 90 days’ physical custody period of accused government servant under section 24 be reduced to 45 days and exclude the jurisdiction the NAB Authorities in relation to taxation, stock exchange/stock market including IPOs and building control because appropriate action can be taken by the FBR, SECP and Building Control Authorities, respectively.