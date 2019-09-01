Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Baba Guru Nanak University soon in coming weeks in Nankana Sahib - the birth place of founder of Sikh religion.

He made these remarks in Nankana Sahib while inaugurating the tree plantation drive as part of celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said that the minister inaugurated the tree plantation drive for plantation of 550 trees to mark the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak .

In the inauguration ceremony, President Sikh Council of Pakistan Sardar Mastan Singh, and Chairman Punjabi Sikh Sangat Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla participated besides leaders of Sikh community and officers of local administration.

The minister on the occasion said that there was complete and exemplary harmony among different religions of the country. “The government of Pakistan will ensure safety of all minorities including Sikh community,” he added. He said that 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nank would be celebrated with full zeal on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the university before November when birth anniversary will be celebrated. He said that Kartarpur Corridor would be completed in time despite ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. He also said that the country was facing crisis like situation now because of the loot and plunder of rulers of the past.