Economic improvement of the province should be the primary focus for the Government of Punjab. This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar who has undertaken steps for the promotion of industry and investment in Punjab.

Chief Minister took the decision of abolishing the labour and social security inspection of factories and stated that factories will be bound to submit tax returns on their own under self-assessment scheme. Inspectors will not be allowed to visit and inspect factories any further.

Chief Minister said that online registration facilities for the factories will be provided and directed that the process of online registration should be finalized at the earliest. Industrial zoning will also be undertaken in the province and implementation committee has also been constituted for this purpose, added Usman Buzdar . The committee will submit comprehensive recommendations with regard to industrial zoning. Chief Minister said that ending inspection process will facilitate and provide ease in doing business in the province and the process of industrialization will also expedite by undertaking this fruitful step. New employment opportunities will be generated and investment will also prosper and flourish in the province.