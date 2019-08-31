Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Arts Council and Anti Narcotics Force arranged a stage play ‘Andheri Rah k Musafir’ to raise awareness about menace of drug.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan flanked by the ANF Deputy Director General Ghulam Qadir Thebo and RAC Director Waqar Ahmed was chief guest at the occasion. The play is written and directed by Naheed Manzoor.

Addressing at the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that parents needed to keep an eye on their kids to prevent them from danger of drug abuse. He said that they should help ANF in eradicating drugs.

He praised Naheed Manzoor for writing drama based on true story.

ANF Deputy Director Ghulam Qadir said that the ANF was utilising all resources to combat the menace of drugs and he urged the citizens to play their effective role to eradicate this evil from the society.