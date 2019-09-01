Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has offered initiation of ‘conditional’ dialogue with India.

In an interview with BBC, Qureshi maintained that Pakistan has no objection to holding bilateral talks with India; however any mediator facilitating the process of dialogue would be welcomed.

The minister added that Pakistan has never refuted dialogue, but India has not been showing any sign of it.

For holding bilateral talks, he put conditions, including revoking of curfew, restoration of basic human rights, release of all those arbitrarily detained (Hurriyat leadership) and his meeting with the Kashmiris’ leadership.

Separately, addressing a rally at Umer Kot on Saturday, Qureshi said Muslims in Occupied Kashmir were denied religious freedom on the occasion of Eid. The minister said Modi can’t stand in Srinagar but he (Qureshi) is standing in front of Hindus in Pakistan.

He said the elected representatives in India were not allowed to enter Occupied Kashmir. He said today’s India is negating philosophy of its founding fathers Gandhi and Nehru, and RSS philosophy is dominating.

He said the Kashmir dispute would be discussed at European Parliament on September 2 and UNSC is discussing the matter after 54 years. Earlie in the day, while talking to a private news channel, Qureshi said that announcement of US House Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir was ‘a major development.’

He said the meeting of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs would prove to be quite useful regarding Kashmir dispute.

The minister said that overseas Pakistanis particularly the Pak-American community played a key role to internationalise the issue.

Qureshi said they were highlighting the Kashmir issue across the globe and it was the reason that the issue is being discussed at every forum. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would forcefully raise the Kashmir issue during his speech at the UN General Assembly session.

The US House Foreign Relations Committee on Friday said it will soon hear the issue of occupied Kashmir in its upcoming meeting. Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia Brad Sherman announced that the subcommittee will soon hold a hearing on the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir which has been under a clampdown since August 5.

“The hearing will focus on the humanitarian situation in Kashmir, where many political activists have been arrested and daily life, the internet and telephone communications have been interrupted,” Congressman Sherman said.