SIALKOT - Sialkot based leading exporters, senior educationists, and philanthropists Tuesday paid rich tributes to retiring Vice Chancellor of Govt College Women University (GCWU), Sialkot Dr Farhat Saleemi during a special farewell ceremony held at Seerat Study Centre, Sialkot Cantt. President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Kh Masud Akhtar presided over the event. The speakers highly hailed the meritorious services of Dr Farhat Saleemi for establishing Govt College Women University (GCWU) and making hectic efforts to make it a most credible university in Punjab. They saluted her and said that Dr Farhat Saleemi played a mother-like role for the better moral growth of the university students. They said that her splendid services for establishing and developing this university at Sialkot would be remembered for long. Addressing the participants, Dr Farhat Saleemi said that it was the moral, social, and national obligation of everyone to facilitate academia to promote quality education among female students. Addressing the participants, SCCI President Kh Masud Akhtar termed Dr Farhat Saleemi a precious asset who developed linkages between academia and industry. The SCCI president also assured Sialkot exporters’ full cooperation to the university for providing quality education. While addressing the participants, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of GCWU Sialkot Dr Rukhsana Kausar vowed to continue her struggle for the smooth provision of higher education facilities to students at the university.

She also stressed the need for starting short and long term courses for students, enabling them to serve the Sialkot industries in a better way in future.

Former SCCI presidents, namely Malik Ashraf and Mian Riaz, former Sialkot International Airport Limited chairman Naeem Akhtar, Thinkers Forum President Asad Ejaz, and others attended the ceremony.