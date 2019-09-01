Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sri Lankan Cricket Team is coming to play in Karachi from September 25. “This is good news which I want to share with all of you.

Mr Shah said that the international cricket has returned to Karachi for which he congratulated Police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and particularly to the people of Karachi.”We all with best coordinated efforts have made Karachi a peaceful city and the return of international cricket team back to city shows the confidence of ICC in our government,” he said.

The chief minister said that after 10th Moharram he would chair a separate meeting purely on the security arrangements of cricket matches.