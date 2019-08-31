Share:

I would like to draw the attention of all those who are concerned with education. Most of our students are inclined to think that education is just a means to pass an examination. They memorize things in order to clear their examinations. Teachers generally share the burden of this negative thinking. In the way, they promote the idea as its prevalence helps them to earn amount through private tuitions. So, generally speaking in the classroom a teacher does all the things that a student is supposed to do, such as reading out a lesson, translation of a unit, difficult words and etc. The first thing that a student stands to lose is his confidence building as well as speaking power. A student can’t learn.

MAHIRA SAGHEER,

Kech.