Share:

KARACHI - Police on Saturday foiled a terror bid by defusing a bomb planted in a motorcycle in the city. Police have received a tip-off that a bomb has been planted in the limits of Quaid-e-abad police stations. After which police started snap checking and searching.

The police got success as they recovered a bomb from a motorcycle near Gul Ahmed Chowrangi while it informed Bomb disposal squad which after hard work of two hours diffused the bomb.