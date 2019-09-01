Share:

KANDHKOT - Larkana Division Colleges Director Professor Masood Ahmed Korejo inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting saplings on premises of degree college Kandhkot here on Saturday.

According to details, Director Colleges Larkana region inaugurated tree plantation campaign in the lawn of college. Talking to media men, he said that to improve the environment and fight the pollution it was dire need to plant more and more trees.

“Trees not only enhance the greenery and natural beauty but also provide us clean environment to the humans,” he added. He also pointed out that a tree plays a vital role towards economy to the area and country as well. Degree College Principal Hafeezullah Sundrani and others attended the ceremony.