SHIKARPUR - Two siblings identified as Kush Muhammad, 22, and his sister identified as Aneesa, 17, electrocuted at village Wada Kehar in the jurisdiction of Gaheja police station on Saturday.

According to details, Khush Muhammad was trying to start water pump when out of nowhere came in contact with electric wire, on seeing such situation, her sister Ms Aneesa tried to rescue him, but unfortunately both of them died on the spot owing to severe electric shocks. The dead bodies of the deceased were sent to Madeji Hospital from where were handed over to their relatives after conducting necessary formalities.

Separately in Jacobabad: nephew shot his aunty & his niece with Kalashnikov on suspicion of having illicit relations at village Murad Bakhsh Jakhrani in the vicinity of Moula Dad Police Station, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Oshaq Shar, the SHO concerned PS, confirmed the incident and said that a woman identified as Ms Hajran, of 40, wife of Jam Jakhrani & Ms Sahiba, of 22, wife of Muheem Jakhrani, were gunned down on the pretext of honour killing by their nephew identified as Raja Jakhrani and managed to escape from place of firing.

Area police transported the bodies of deceased to DHQ Hospital Jacobabad and handed over to their heirs after completing necessary medical-legal formalities.

Area police have lodged an FIR [71/2019] under section 302/311 PPC and have claimed to arrested suspect till filling of this news file.

Killing women on suspicion of having illicit relations with someone is traditional practices despite government has made many laws to avoid killing women, but practice is still continue in Sindh mainly in northern Sindh there is dire need to implement the concerned law for the welfare of the women.