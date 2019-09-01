Share:

Hurricane Dorian 's forecast track in the U.S. has shifted north, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“There's been a notable change overnight to the forecast of #Dorian after Tuesday. It should be stressed that the new forecast track does not preclude Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast,” the center said Saturday in a statement.

"With the change in the forecast, the risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week," according to the statement.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared Saturday a state of emergency in the state.

Dorian hurricane remains at category 4 strength and is expected to keep that intensity over the next several days, the center said.

Hurricane Dorian has grown slightly stronger and now boasts maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the center.

Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall expected over the northwesternmost Bahamas Sunday through Monday, the center warned.