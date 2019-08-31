Share:

It a fact that Turbat is the second largest city of Baluchistan which means its population is pretty massive and full of roads and streets. But still, people are reckless while driving or riding. Besides, they use mobiles and we see no particular rules plus regulations. It makes one sad that while we get to see the people use their devices in their rides, which is not only dangerous for them but also for the people walking on foot. Actually, it is an illegal exercise, yet people have no fear since they know that the government is helpless before them. Therefore, I suggest the accountable officials show their power and make our environment safe and sound.

MAHIRA SAGHEER,

Kech.