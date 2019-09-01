Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Arrouti Police arrested the watchman of a girls school who allegedly attempted to rape a grade three student of the school. According to first information report registered under sections 376,377-B and 511 of Pakistan Penal Code, on the complainant of a Faisalabad Electric Supply Company employee Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Saleem, a watchman at Government Girls Primary School Chak 746/GB, overpower his minor sister Saadia during recess time. The accused took the minor girl to a nearby crop filed where he attempted to assault her. However, when she raised alarms, farmers from nearby fields rushed for her rescue upon which the accused fled the scene. When contacted, the District Police Officer’s spokesperson Attaullah claimed that the accused had been arrested.