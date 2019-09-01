Share:

SIALKOT - Despite a lapse of more than a week, the police have been reluctant to register the abduction case of a local medical representative who was also brutally tortured by the influential employees of a local electronics showroom.

The humiliation and torture by the recovery staff of a local electronics showroom over delay in payment of first instalment drove the local representative of a medical company namely Fiazan Baig to commit suicide in Sialkot city’s congested Talwaara Mughalaan locality here a week ago.

Victim Faizan Baig’s father Zaheer Baig, a resident of Talwaara Mughalaan-Rangpura locality, informed that he had submitted application to the Rangpura Police on August 24,2019 for the registration of a case against the electronics showroom recovery staff including - Arsalan Khan, Shakeel Khan, Gulfam and Samad Khan.

He said that the accused, armed with pistols, stormed his house in Talwaara Mughalaan-Rangpura locality and started beating up his son Faizan Baig, besides, humiliating, thrashing and dragging him for not paying the instalment of amount Rs3,500 of a cellphone, which he (Faizan) had got on instalments from the showroom. Faizan Baig was working as a medical representative of a Lahore based pharmaceutical company.

Zaheer Baig said that the four armed accused took his son Faizan Baig from his house forcibly to their electronics showroom (Khan Electronics) located on Rangers Road Sialkot) on August 23,2019. The accused humiliated and trashed his son besides brutally torturing him physical for not paying the instalment amount of Rs3,500.

Later, the victim’s father and other people reached the showroom and got freed the victim from the accused captivity by assuring them of early payment of the instalment amount.

Zaheer Baig further informed that Faizan was much depressed after “this shameful incident and humiliation by the accused.” He took it very seriously and committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills the next day on August 24, 2019(a week ago) here.

He said that the accused were influential and police have been reluctant to register a case against them. He said that the bereaved family wants to get this case registered against the accused and they will do whatsoever they can to see the accused are brought to the book. The family has urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Regional Police Officer Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz to provide them security of life. They claimed that the accused were threatening the family with dire consequences. Victim Faizan Baig, 29, belonged to a middle class. He was the only “child” of his parents and had no sibling. Fiazan was survived a three-year-old son and an infant daughter.