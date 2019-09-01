Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that India has been taken over by extremist RSS ideology which might have serious repercussions on regional peace.

Addressing Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston via video call, the Prime Minister said the current Indian regime is a staunch follower of RSS, an ideology born out of hatred and Hindu supremacy. The organization was established in 1925 after getting inspiration from fascist and racist based philosophies of Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

This ideology believes that Hindus are superior to all other nationalities in India and the followers of other religions should either leave their country or convert to Hinduism.

This violent ideology believes in ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India.

Prime Minister said the same philosophy led to carnage of Muslims in Indian state of Gujarat earlier. It is also responsible of lynching of Muslims on slaughtering and eating of cow beef.

The Prime Minister said right now 1.90 million Muslims of Assam are on the verge of losing their Indian citizenship. It is the same ideology that has put around 9 million Muslims under curfew for 28 days in Kashmir.

He said Kashmir is a disputed territory and its future is to be decided by a plebiscite of its people.

He said India tried to change the status of Kashmir by violating the relevant UN resolutions.

The Prime Minister said India might resort to attack on Pakistan for diverting world attention from its human rights abuses in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister reiterated that India will be given a befitting response if it launched any aggression against us.

The Prime Minister cautioned that the conflict between two nuclear armed countries would not be limited and could have dangerous consequences. He said he raised this point during his talks with world leaders while apprising them of the Kashmir situation.

Imran Khan said the genie of Hindu supremacy of out of bottle, and it is also threatening for over 200 million Muslims of India, as well as Christians and followers of other religions.

Referring to freedom of press, Imran Khan said this liberty should not be targeting the religious sentiments of any particular community.

Turning to Islamophobia, the Prime Minister said there is only one Islam and when terms like Islamic terrorism are used, it creates fear about Islam.

The Prime Minister said this Islamophobia led to attacks on Muslims in Europe.

He urged the ISNA members to use their platform and efforts to remove misconceptions in the Western world about Islam.