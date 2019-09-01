Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Zalmi steps up to promote women empowerment in Pakistan as Zalmi TV presents TCL Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League to be held from September 13-17.

Talking to The Nation on Friday, Zalmi Foundation Chairman Javed Afridi said, Zalmi aims to provide platforms for women to enter into the mainstream sports arena, Peshawar Zalmi, has once again stepped up to empower the youth of Pakistan.

Zalmi is aiming to promote women empowerment through the Zalmi TV presents Gilgit-Baltistan Football League being held in Gilgit-Baltistan. The league is the brainchild of two former football players, Karishma and Sumera, who have represented Pakistan internationally and belong to the region of Shimshal. The first of its kind event will be held at the high altitude of Passu where more than 120 girls will be participating to compete for the final prize. 8 teams from all around the region of Gilgit-Baltistan will be participating in this mega event. The matches will take place in the beautiful Passu Football Ground Suronobod, Gojal Hunza.

There are 8 teams competing in this event. The teams include: Shimshal, Chipurson, Shishkat, Passu, Sost, Hunza, Khyber & Gircha. The teams will be divided into two pools of 4 teams each. After the group stages, the semi-finals will take place. The final will take place on the 17th September.

Karishma Inayat and Sumaira Inayat, the heads of GBGFL said: “We are excited to have Zalmi on board with us to take the league to the next level. Such initiatives will provide a platform for women to enter into the sports arena. We aim to take this league to all parts of Pakistan and we hope that one day we will be able to execute this.”

There are a lot of women with sporting talent in Pakistan; they just require a proper platform to showcase it.”