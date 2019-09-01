Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Khurram Sher Zaman expressed severe concerns over ‘growing’ cases of dengue and malaria and said that rainwater could not be drained out from the city yet.

In a statement issued here, the PTI leader was of the view that houseflies and mosquitoes were increased considerably owing to stagnant rain water. “Diseases like dengue and malaria are on the rise as the rain water has not been drained out from many areas,” he added.

Giving details of the cases, Sherzaman said that around 66,000 people were diagnosed with malaria in the province, adding that 200 Chinese citizens were also infected with dengue fever after rainfall in Karachi. He said that Sindh government has left the people on mercy of mosquitos. “Due to incompetence of Sindh government, hundreds of Aids cases were surfaced in Larkana and now the people are getting infected from malaria, dengue and negleria. We would be defamed in the world due to incompetence of the provincial government,” he said.

PTI MPA asked the ruling Pakistan People’s Party to focus on the public welfare rather giving priority to their ‘personal’ gains. He demanded of the provincial government to carryout fumigation across Sindh and hold awareness programme.