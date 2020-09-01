Share:

MOHMAND - The district police during an operation against drug dealers and fake currency changers arrested two persons on Monday.

According to SHO Upper Mohmand, in an operation in Mian Mandi Bazaar to get rid Mohmand district of drug menace, police also seized 230 grams of charas from Ziaullah Afridi and fake currency worth Rs.24,000 from Muhammad Younis and arrested both the accused, who were later shifted to Upper Mohmand Ghalani Police Station.

SHO Sardar Hussain said, “The menace of drug has destroyed young generation and the society. We will deal with drug dealers with iron hands.

If it is not eradicated completely, the young generation will continue to suffer from it. It is responsibility of police and the masses to help the government in eliminating the menace.”