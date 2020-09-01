Share:

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Monday invited Mustapha Adib, a diplomat, to form the new government.

Adib secured 90 votes out of 120 in the parliamentary consultations to claim the post. The voting was held at the presidential palace in Baabda, Beirut.

"There is no time for words, promises, and wishes, but to work with everyone's cooperation for the sake of the recovery of our country because the concern is great for all Lebanese [people]," Adib, who was the country’s top diplomat in Germany said in his first press conference.

"We seek to form a government of competent people to carry out rapid reforms, which would put the country on the right path, “he said.

Adib, 48, from the city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, is doctorate in law and political science. In 2000 he assumed the position of an advisor and director in the office of Prime Minister Najib Mikati until he was appointed ambassador to Germany in July 2013

On Sunday, the previous heads of government, Mikati, Tamam Salam, Saad Hariri, and Fouad Siniora, announced the candidature of Adib as the next prime minister. The backing of former prime ministers made him a favorite.

Six days after a huge blast ripped apart the city of Beirut, Hassan Diab's government resigned on Aug. 10 and was converted into a caretaker government until the election of a new prime minister.

On Feb. 11, Diab’s government had replaced Saad Hariri’s government, which resigned last October, following popular protests that raised economic and political demands.

The port explosion was caused by a neglected stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse, killing more than 170 people and injuring over 6,000 others.

The blast flattened nearby buildings and caused extensive damages to property leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. The explosion came at a time when Lebanon was dealing with a severe financial crisis along with the coronavirus pandemic.