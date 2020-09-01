Share:

Chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday announced over

250 new jobs of various categories for Lahore's Orange Line Train project.

Orange Line Metro train project in Lahore is likely to be open for the public in the last week of October this year.

According to sources, the provincial cabinet will give a final nod for the transportation fare of the metro service. "Technical works on the 25-kilometre long route of the Orange Line Metro project has been completed," they said.

Briefing the meeting, secretary transport said that a Chinese company NORINCO International has won the operational and maintenance contract.