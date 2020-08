Share:

LAHORE-AskariBank has signed an agreement with PHA-Foundation to provide mortgage finance facility to their allottees under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. The Agreement was signed by Askari Bank President & CEO Mr. AbidSattar and PHA-Foundation MD. Dr. Imran Zeb Khan Mr. Tariq Rashid, Ministry of Housing & Works Federal Secretary Mr. Khurshid Zafar, Askari Bank Group Head-Corporate & Investment Banking and other senior executives from both organisations were present at the occasion.