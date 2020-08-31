Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has banned boating, swimming and fishing in Rawal Dam, Simly Dam, Swan Nullah, Korang Nullah and other nullahs in Islamabad with immediate effect. The decision has been taken in the wake of flood-like situation in the nullahs. The ban would remain in force for a period of two months. District Magistrate Islamabad issued three separate notifications in this regard on Monday. They said the activity may prove dangerous for human life as such incidents have also been reported already.