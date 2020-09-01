Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the cabinet committee for law & order for maintaining best security arrangements during Ashura on 10th Moharam-ul-Haram.

He expressed the satisfaction that line departments burnt the midnight oil to maintain a peaceful atmosphere by making the best security arrangements in the province.

It is sanguine that the law & order situation remained under control and best coordination was maintained by line departments. Similarly, peace committees, religious scholars and parliamentarians also played their role for maintaining brotherhood and unity at the grassroots, the CM added.

Also, the Chief Minister visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office on Yom-e-Ashur and inspected security arrangements the other day and also chaired a meeting about security arrangements. He was also apprised about the performance of PSCA.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over security arrangements as effective steps were taken for the security of processions and congregations. The surveillance system has been improved through the latest technology, he added.

The forces are active and vigilant to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state forces and best coordination has also been maintained between law enforcement agencies, he said. The CM directed the administration and police to ensure compliance of security plan and officials should remain on duty till the peaceful disbursement of last procession’s participants. Provincial Ministers Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), MD and COO of PSCA, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Information and others attended the meeting.

CM PERSONALLY MONITORED SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS

Sardar Usman Buzdar continuously monitored the security arrangements on Ashura. He remained in contact with the government machinery and issued necessary instructions. He also visited the head office of PSCA to review processions’ monitoring and expressed the satisfaction that Yom-e-Ashur ended peacefully due to the hard work of line departments.

CM FOR COMPLIANCE OF CORONA SOPs IN PROCESSIONS, CONGREGATIONS

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed for ensuring compliance of corona SOPs in congregations and processions. He directed that compulsion of wearing face masks be ensured as it is in the interest of the citizens.

The government has succeeded in overcoming corona but the virus has not ended yet. Therefore, precaution and care is utmost essential and people should remain careful while attending processions and congregations, the CM concluded.

CONDEMNS FIRING AT SECURITY FORCES IN SOUTH WAZIRISTAN

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned firing at security forces in South Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of three jawans. He extended sympathies to heirs of martyred Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The jawans, foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists, are the heroes of the nation and they sacrificed their lives for the beloved motherland. We are proud of our brave sons and the nation will never forget their sacrifice, the CM concluded.