Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all local bodies (LBs), including KMC, KDA, water board, DMCs and Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) to drain out stagnant water from different areas of the city.

“This is our city and we all have to work together; with dedication and have to serve people without any consideration for jurisdiction,” he stressed.

While presiding over a meeting here at the CM House on Monday, the CM said that all the local bodies and the PDMA had worked hard to clear most of city areas of water after heavy downpour. “I had visited each and every area of the city when they were submerged, and again when the relief and rescue operation had begun, and I was pleased to see the performance of these departments,” Murad said, and added, “However, still parts of Kharadar, Yousuf Goth of Surjani Town and some streets had to be cleared of water.”

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and Advisor to the CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Works Imran Atta, Special Secretary Local Government Khalid Chachar, MD Water Board Khalid Shaikh, MD SSWMB Kashif Gulzar and Municipal Commissioner KMC.

Murad directed the commissioner Karachi to ensure drainage of rainwater from the entire Kharadar by late Monday night and report to him. “I want Yousuf Goth to be cleared within the next few days, and I’ll visit again to ensure this,” he told the commissioner.

The CM directed secretary works Imran Atta to repair all the portions of the road which had developed cracks at main club road, turning from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Rashid Minhas Road, a small portion of Flyover at Liaquatabad.

He directed the KMC to repair Korangi Causeway and the CM was told that the causeway had been opened for the traffic.

Murad Shah issued directives for opening all the inundated or closed areas for traffic by removing water or garbage from them.

The chief minister was told that the water board machinery was still busy in dewatering the areas of phase-VI of DHA. He directed the commissioner to help the water board with more machinery, if needed.

To a question, the chief minister was told that 12 feeders of K-Electric in Defence area were non-functional till afternoon of Monday, out of which six had been made operational.

The remaining six could not be made functional because water had entered the basement of various bungalows in DHA.

The chief minister directed the water board to talk to CBC.