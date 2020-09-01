Share:

The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia surpassed one million on Tuesday, with 4,729 infections registered over the past 4 hours.

Over the same period, recoveries increased by 6,318, raising the total number to 815,705, while the virus claimed 123 more lives, pushing the death toll to 17,299.

The coronavirus is spreading unevenly across Russia, some regions have not registered new cases for weeks while others see the increase in number of cases and deaths.

Since it originated in China last December, the coronavirus has claimed more than 850,600 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and India are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 25.5 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16.82 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University