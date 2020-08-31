Share:

RAWALPINDI -City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has suspended a mobile officer and driver of a patrolling van on charges of filling fuel free of cost apparently from an illegal oil agency in area of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad, informed a spokesman on Monday. He also added the city police chief has also held inquiry against a police officer and two cops for placing a citizen under severe torture during illegal detention in PS Rawat.

According to him, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of a video which went viral on social media showing a patrolling van of PS Naseerabad of getting free of cost petrol from an illegal oil agency, has placed MO and driver Abid under suspension. He also ordered holding departmental inquiry against the accused, the spokesman said. “The police department is providing fuel to mobile/patrolling vans on daily basis and misuse of authority by some black sheep will not be tolerated at any cost,” said CPO. He said those involved in distorting the soft image of police department would be given punishment. He said crackdown has been launched against all the illegal filing agencies in the city by the police. Meanwhile, city police chief also ordered SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin to launch inquiry against an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nadim and two other cops involved in detaining a villager Ghaus Ali illegally in PS Rawat and beating him black and blue. CPO took action against the three cops after a video of the victim villager appeared on social media, the spokesman said. Following the directions of CPO, SP Saddar Zia Uddin summoned the accused cops and the victim applicant for holding inquiry. “I will not spare the cops if found guilty during inquiry,” said SP.