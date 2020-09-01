Share:

DIR UPPER - The District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Iqbal distributed latest motorcycles keys among the traffic police on Monday so that they could perform their duties effectively.

In this connection a function was held at Police line Dir where DPO along with DSP Headquarter Dir Ghulam Sadiq Khan handed over the keys of motorbikes to the In-charge of Dir Traffic police Amjad Khan.

On the occasion the DPO directed the traffic personnel to manage the traffic issue in effective manners to continue the smooth flow of traffic. He said it was responsibility of the traffic police to equally treat all public commuters and keep eyes on young and unskilled drivers to avoid road mishaps.

There are 66 traffic policemen in the district who are controlling traffic smoothly. The inhabitants of the district lauded the DPO for this work.