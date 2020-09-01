Share:

islamabad - She’s gearing up for the premiere of her brand new daytime chat show. And Drew Barrymore was again in the spotlight, as a presenter at the MTV Video Music Awards. The former child star, 45, mentioned the long-held influence of music videos when she took the virtual stage, presenting the award for best music video direction. Drew looked elegant in her attire for the evening, which consisted of a sophisticated and modest golden crinkled metallic dress, with a high neck and long sleeves. She also wore an ornate belt and large rings on her fingers. The Scream star completed her look with strappy open-toed shoes. Barrymore also celebrated her look on social media, captioning a full-body selfie with, ‘very excited to be a part of this! Thanks for having me to the party!’ She tagged MTV as well as various stylists and her hair and makeup team, saying how they all ‘made me feel like stepping out!!!!!!!!!! Virtually speaking!’ Drew ended up bestowing the honor of Best Direction to Taylor Swift, for her video off of last year’s Lover album, The Man.