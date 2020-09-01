Share:

islamabad - She’s been enjoying the Stateside life ever since she relocated to California to be closer to her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. And Dua Lipa looked sensational as she stepped out with her beau, 21, after enjoying lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California. The singer, 25, showed off her enviable figure in a form-fitting red tank top that had cut-out detailing on the front and sides to give a glimpse of her toned abs. Dua paired her striking top with a pair of high-waist denim jeans that fit on her frame loosely, and she stepped out in black trainers.Her raven tresses were pulled up into a tight bun, and she made sure to keep safe amid the coronavirus crisis by wearing a white face mask. Anwar, meanwhile, kept things casual as he donned a black-and-white baseball top with black jeans, while he color-coordinated the look with white trainers. Following Dua’s example, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella also wore a face mask, though his was black to match his look.