ISLAMABAD -In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority held its 2nd E-court on Monday, to address the grievances of the general public. Director General CAA Hassan Nasir Jamy chaired the E-court and invited people to come up with the queries regarding any Civil Aviation issues. Deputy DG Airport Services, Deputy DG Regulatory and Director HR also accompanied DG CAA in E-court.

About one hundred queries were received during E-court regarding pilot licensing, up gradation of facilities at airports, resumption of regular flights, resumption of flights to KSA & China, up-gradation of landing system at airport, sister agencies officials behaviour with passengers, public transport for Islamabad airport, airline ticket pricing, regulations for drone and CAA employees, etc.

Director General responded most of the queries on spot and directed concerned quarters to sort out things as per merit on the earliest without any delay.

Public appreciated the initiative of CAA to resolve their grievances. E-court was live streamed at PCAA official Facebook page