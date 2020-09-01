Share:

The Storting, Norway's parliament, has been subject to a massive cyberattack resulting in the hacking of the email accounts of several parliamentary representatives and employees, the head of the legislative body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We take the matter very seriously, and we have the full attention of analysing the situation to get an overall picture of the incident and the potential extent of damage", Marianne Andreassen, the head of the parliament, said in a press release.

Andreassen added that a series of immediate risk-reducing measures were successfully implemented to stop the attack.

She further stated that the Storting administration has close contact with relevant security authorities, and decided on Tuesday to report the matter to the police.