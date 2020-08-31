Share:

Rawalpindi-Tens of hundreds of commuters had to face tough time due to traffic jams in twin cities caused by procession of 11th Muharram on Monday.

In Rawalpindi, many commuters remained blocked by City Traffic Police in a bid to avert any untoward incident. Traffic diversions were put in place at Pirwadhai Morr, Chuhur Chowk, Westridge-IJP Link Road and traffic police officials were deployed on duty to control traffic rush.

However, due to poor coordination between district managements and police departments of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, a gigantic traffic jam occurred on Peshawar Road (from Golra Morr to Pirwadhai Morr), IJP Road (from Pirwadhai Morr to 9th Avenue), Marble Road Westridge, Allahabad and its suburbs. No official from Islamabad Traffic Police was seen on IJP Road to control traffic rush and to facilitate the commuters facing bumper to bumper traffic. Even pedestrians faced hardships amid heavy rain.

Some public transport as well private vehicles tried to escape the long traffic jam by using the medians (green area of IJP Road) to reach their destinations due to which already congested lanes got jammed with vehicles even on the other side of road.

Instead of deputing the force on IJP Road (Islamabad side) and monitoring the situation, SSP Traffic Islamabad Farrukh Rashid opted to come on Twitter by tweeting “ITP Traffic Alert! Traffic Congestion observed on IJP Road, Citizens are advised to use Srinagar Highway (old Kashmir Highway) via 9th Avenue and Faqeer Epi Road as alternate.”

In comparison to Islamabad Traffic Police, the wardens of City Traffic Police Rawalpindi along with their officers could be seen making struggle to ease traffic flow even during heavy rain.

“I had to walk for at least 2km to reach my house in Westridge from Islamabad because cab could not move even an inch in the long traffic queues on IJP Road,” said Jamil Khan.

Another citizen Amir Zia, who was trying to escape the traffic rush along with family, was of view that the massive traffic jam was caused just because of lack of coordination between the district administrations of twin cities. He also went hard on CTP and ITP saying, “The cops and their officers should understand the miseries of residents of twin cities before blocking roads.”

No senior officer of district administration of twin cities or police departments was available for his comments on the worried situation faced by the travellers between twin cities.