QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has lauded the constructive role played by the Red Crescent Balochistan chapter in the province during recent pandemic and flash floods.

“Role of the Pakistan Red Crescent has been laudable during the pandemic and recent flash floods,” he said while talking to the Chairman Red Crescent Balochistan, Akram Shah, who called on him at Governor House on Monday. The emotions and sentiments of the volunteers to providing relief to the affectees during an emergency and calamity was an essence of the mankind. “Provision of relief items by the Red Crescent Balochistan to the catastrophe-stricken people was commendable,” he maintained.

He also underlined the need for increasing the number of volunteers and expanding the relief activities to all districts of the province.

Balochistan govt to conduct “Locust Control Workshop” in 13 districts

As part of provincial government’s Locust control measures, the Agriculture department of Balochistan will hold “Locust Control and Capacity building Workshops” in thirteen districts of the province starting from 15 September till 29 October.

“Divisional directors of Agriculture department have officially been informed to ensure participation of the teams working in Locust Control Programme,” said a handout issued on Monday. The awareness workshop aims at enhance the capacity of the government teams working on Locust Control besides sensitising the local zamindars regarding the locust attack and way how to overcome the issue.