Decision has been taken to open the portal for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme on September 5.

The steering committee of the project, during its sixth meeting headed by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar, reviewed the progress of the academic session 2019-2020 and devised strategies for 2020-2021.

The scholarship portal will be opened online where students will be able to submit their applications.

As per media reports overall, 50,000 undergraduate scholarships will be given every year to both men and women to enable them to acquire higher education on merit. 200,000 students from low-income families will benefit from this Rs 24 billion program.