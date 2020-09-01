Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and apprised him about the matters pertaining to the construction of the new Punjab Assembly building.

They devised a strategy to remove the impediments and release of funds. They agreed to utilise possible resources for early completion of the ongoing work. On this occasion, both also deliberated about the assembly session starting from September 2nd. Ch. Pervaiz Elahi stated that work will be done in three shifts for early completion of the new building so that the session planned in November could be held in the new building.

The CM reiterated that no impediment will be allowed in the journey of public service and vowed that association with PML-Q will be strengthened than before. The government will take the allied party along at every occasion and the critics will be given apt responses through our performance, he said.

November session to be held in the new building

He also said that the spread of corona had been stopped due to effective policies and the government also made foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that opposition parties were frustrated and they tried political point scoring at every occasion including the issue of corona.

Usman Buzdar commended Speaker Pervez Elahi for efficiently running the Punjab assembly proceedings.

“The conspirators will be left behind and the alliance will move forward. Both will continue to work hard for providing relief to the masses”, he further said.