SUKKUR - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the present government has made the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a tool to force politicians to change their loyalties, adding the government needs to think over the remarks passed by the Supreme Court on the bureau.

Addressing a press conference at Sukkur Press Club on Monday along with central leader of PPP Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed and Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah, he said that NAB was in the habit of maligning the reputation of people, adding these very people were acquitted of charges 10 to 12 years later which showed that the charges framed against them were baseless and concocted.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at the Centre, PPP Punjab president said that those people who used to claim to transform everything within 100 days, could not do so anything even after the passage of 700 days, except putting the blame of everything on the past governments. “But now, they will no longer be able to befool the masses,” he said, and added, “Now Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot go together and now we have to get rid of them.”

He further said that this government could no longer sustain itself through propaganda and spreading ‘lies’.

Kaira also hit out at the government’s foreign policy, saying it was a flop.

He said the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers on FATF was beyond his comprehension, adding that the government was not ready to speak truth on this matter. “Rather, the government wants to stifle the opposition and increase its powers by making FATF an excuse,” he alleged.

The PPP leader opined that the FATF-related bill had been sent to the Senate without receiving the input from the opposition sitting in the National Assembly, adding that the Senate had introduced two amendments in the bill, but the government was also not ready to implement these.

He said that unexpected rains in the country were a natural disaster, which caused maximum losses in Sindh in general and Karachi in particular, adding that there should be no politics on the Karachi issues.

He called upon the Centre to also contribute its share for solving the problems of Karachi. “All of us are required to jointly resolve the issues of Karachi, and that, too, politically,” Kaira underscored.