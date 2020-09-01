Share:

KARACHI - PTI Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Friday had a conversation on video link with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a statement issued by spokesperson PTI Karachi, Khurram Sher Zaman briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in Karachi.

He also informed in detail about the rain situation in Sindh.

The lawmaker of PTI requested the Prime Minister to visit Karachi. Khurram demanded immediate relief operation from the Prime Minister on the situation in Sindh and also briefed on the current situation in the city and the process of drainage of rain water.

He also discussed drinking water, transport, garbage and treatment plant.

In this regard, PTI Karachi chief said that the decision of the federal government to help the Sindh government is commendable. He thanked the PM for supporting the people of Sindh in difficult times. At present, the people of Sindh and especially the city of Karachi are in dire straits, he said.

The people of Sindh have suffered a lot due to the rains and the lack of timely action by the Sindh government, he added.

He paid tributes to the Pakistan Army and welfare organisations for their timely participation in the rescue operation.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very concerned about the current situation in Sindh. The Prime Minister has been requested to visit Sindh soon.