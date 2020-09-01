Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lady Gaga led the fashion at recent’s 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, (VAMs), where other stars across the showbiz world made pre-recorded appearances in five NYC boroughs and LA. Marking a bizarre return to the red carpet amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the event was filmed over days at several different locations with production abiding by social distancing guidelines as it aired ‘live’, with Miley and Gaga on green screens from LA and Bella appearing in Brooklyn. Gaga looked like a chic extraterrestrial in silver gown. The stunner led the red carpet for the VMAs, which were held over the weekend outdoors across Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island, Queens, Manhattan and LA. She wore a voluminous silver dress with sky-high black platform boots and a clear helmet over her silver-haired head in a nod to her usual kooky style.