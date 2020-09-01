Share:

BADIN - Heavy downpour, resulting in breaches in the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD), have wreaked havoc in different union councils of district Badin.

According to reports, a breach near Saman Sarkar town of Taluka Tando Bago has brought devastation for the people of several union councils of Taluka Tando Bago.

The union councils of Dehi Jarkas, Saman Sarkar, Khairpur Gamboh, Oliya Pir Bodlo and Malkani and surroundings have been directly affected by the water leakage.

It has been estimated that total 109,386 people have been directly affected by the water leakage due to breach.

The government has established a relief camp at Government Boys’ High School, Pangrio where 25 families along with 107 people have been registered from the village of Raes Ali Nawaz Khoso, Taluka Tando Bago.

On the other hand, hundreds of families have been shifted to safer places in order to protect them from the downpour as well as from the water leaking due to LBOD breach. In this connection, according to sources more than 40 families were shifted to the roadsides in Union Council Saman Sarkar revenue village Bangar, whereas 125 families of village Gohram Chandio, 50 families of village Usman Chandio, 40 families of Pir Hamad Shah village and 40 families of village Amir Hassan Chandio were shifted on self-help basis to the road side when their villages were reportedly completely inundated.

While around 40 families were also shifted to the Government Primary School Long Khan Khoso from the village of Abdullah Khoso in Union Council Dehi Jarkas.

Simultaneously, more than 250-300 families of minority hailing from villages of Warsi Kolhi, Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Otaque and low-lying areas of town Pangrio were also shifted on the bank of Shadi Small, new Kot canal.

The affected people of these areas have complained about the absence of any government support.