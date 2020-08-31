Share:

RAWALPINDI -A man was murdered while two other persons including a police officer suffered bullet injuries in two separate incidents in different parts of city on Monday.

According to details, a man namely Ashraf was sitting with his friends in the drawing room of his house when their neighbours Ayaz and Riaz asked him to shut the door of drawing room in Chontra. Exchange of harsh words occurred between the two parties on which Ayaz and Riaz opened firing on him and other guests. Resultantly, Ashraf died on the spot, whereas, another guest sustained bullet injuries.

The dead body and the injured were moved to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

FIR was registered by police against the killers, who managed to flee from the scene.

Similarly, Saddar Bairooni police held a man after filing a case against him on terrorism charges for shooting and injuring a police officer in Dhama Syedan. According to details, a police party headed by ASI Najib Ullah rushed to the scene after getting information about a brawl between two groups. They said as the police tried to arrest a man having gun in his hands, he pointed pistol on his forehead and warned police to not come near or else he will shoot himself dead.

The police party managed to overwhelm him when he pushed trigger of gun while injuring ASI Najib. The injured police officer was moved to DHQ hospital for medical treatment while the accused was arrested and weapon was recovered from his possession.