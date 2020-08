Share:

MULTAN - Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab Inam Ghani said on Thursday that foolproof security arrangements had been made by police and other law enforcement departments to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Talking to media person during his visit of District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Ahsan Saifullah’s office, AIG said that comprehensive plan had been made by police to control crime in South Punjab. He lauded the efforts of police and other law enforcement departments for maintaining peace during Muharram. On the occasion, DPO Ahsan Saifullah gave him briefing on police performance in the district and the arrangements made in Kacha area of the district to control crime. AIG Inam Ghani planted a sapling at DPO office under clean and green Pakistan programme.

The AIG also met with Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak and discussed the issues of the area.