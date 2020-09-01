Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has fulfilled its duties perfectly as it has deposited a sum of Rs 466 billion in the national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements since its inception which is a record achievement.

In a statement issued here yesterday, the NAB said, corruption is a curse and is the only solution to eradicate menace of corruption is surgery as corrupt elements inflict multiple losses to the country.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had devised an effective anti-corruption strategy immediately after taking over the responsibilities as chairman in 2017. His strategy has been acknowledged by various reputed organizations from the world. The visionary Chairman NAB has also introduced various reforms in the Bureau for taking action against the corrupt without any discrimination.

The NAB, with its headquarters in Islamabad and eight regional offices located at Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Multan and Gilgit-Baltistan, is working hard with best of their abilities to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from corrupt elements in order to deposit in the national exchequer. NAB during the tenure of Justice Javed Iqbal has recovered Rs. 363 billion during the last two years which is an ample evidence of NAB’s commitment to the cause of eradication of corruption and to make corruption free Pakistan.

He firmly believes in taking action across the board by adopting the “Accountability for All” policy without considering their status or position in government or opposition. Some 59 percent people of the country have expressed their satisfaction over the NAB performance as manifested in the surveys conducted by Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mashal Pakistan. This has indeed rejuvenated NAB.

The NAB is also the Chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum and is a focal institution of the country as per anti-corruption convention of United Nations (UNCAC), which is honour for the country due to NAB’s efforts. It has the distinction of inking an MoU with China for combating corruption and sharing each other’s experiences regarding elimination of corruption.

NAB has registered a total of 53,643 complaints during the year 2019. Of which 42,760 were addressed as per law. NAB had authorized 2,166 complaint verifications and concluded 1,308 complaint verifications. The Bureau okayed 1,686 inquiries in the year 2019 and forwarded 747 inquiries for further action. It also approved 609 investigations and processed 269 investigations. Out of 179 mega corruption cases, 11 inquiries and 14 investigations are near completion.

Under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, the Bureau has recovered record Rs 363 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB has revisited the workings of its investigation officers and set up the mechanism of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) aimed at benefitting from the experiences of two investigation officers and senior supervisory officers as case officer/additional director, legal consultant, forensic expert, financial expert and director under the supervision of concerned DG NAB. This has increased the quality of working, besides eliminating the chances of influence on the cases. NAB has also fixed a 10-month period for completing the various stages of registering complaints to filing reference, which is a proof of NAB’s sincere efforts of taking the cases to logical conclusion.

NAB’s regional offices are playing a vital role in the overall performance of NAB.

The Buearu has established a Complaint Cells in all its respective Regional offices excluding Complaint Cell in NAB headquarters, Islamabad, in order to address complaints of people related to corruption and corrupt practices on the directions of Justice Javed Iqbal.

The NAB Chairman has also set up a special cell at the NAB Headquarters to register grievances of the business community. Same Cells have also been established at regional offices to facilitate business community. A consultative committee has also been constituted to resolve the issues of business community, which has lauded these efforts.

The NAB Chairman has directed all DGs to honour the self esteem of all visiting accused persons as NAB is a human friendly organization which strongly believes in self respect of every person visiting NAB offices.

A grading system has also been initiated to assess the performance of NAB officers as well as offices. An effective monitoring and evaluation system was also in place to help assess the standard of investigation of cases. NAB is committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption investigations, housing societies/cooperative housing societies and modaraba scandals and recovered billions of hard earned money from illegal housing /cooperative housing societies which were looted through cheating people at large.

NAB has asked the people to only invest in legal housing societies in order to avoid complications. NAB has also asked LDA, QDA, KDA, MDA, CDA, SBC, PDA and ICT, etc to play their role in checking illegal housing societies and saving people’s hard earned money. NAB has also established a forensic laboratory in Islamabad for detecting criminal elements and eliminating corruption with the help of modern facilities. The lab has also helped in enhancing standard of investigations. The elimination of corruption is a collective responsibility of the society and all and sundry such as media, civil society and others could play a important role in this regard.

The Chairman NAB is committed in teamwork and strongly believes that all investigation officers and prosecutors should pursue NAB cases in accordance with law on the basis of solid evidence on merit, the statement concluded.