Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the medical report submitted by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's lawyers is a proof itself that the suspect is completely healthy.

The minister took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that coronavirus has been mentioned as the reason for not starting Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment.

Fawad Chaudhry said the counsels have told that it is not appropriate to visit hospital at this time and the treatment will be started when the pandemic is eliminated from the world.

It is strange that how this system is treated, the minister concluded.