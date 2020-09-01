ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 200 million on K-Electric for carrying-out excessive load-shedding in Karachi during the months of June and July, 2020.
K-Electric violated NEPRA Act, terms and conditions of its license(s) and directions given by the Authority in its multi-year tariff, said a spokesman for the authority here Monday.
NEPRA had conducted a public hearing in the matter of excessive load shedding by K-Electric in the month of June and July. Moreover, NEPRA had dispatched a four member committee of the NEPRA professionaIs/experts headed by Director General (Monitoring & Enforcement) to visit Karachi and conduct further investigations on ground and submit a detailed report to the Authority. On the basis of the committee findings the Authority had issued show cause notice to the KE. There were around dozen violation by KE, said a source in NEPRA. However, in the regulatory hearing an opportunity was provided to the KE to clarify the company’s position. During the regulatory hearing, held last week, KE was able to satisfy the regulator regarding only two violations, said the source. After the finding of the committee, public hearing, regulatory hearing and evidences NEPRA has decided to impose fine on the KE.